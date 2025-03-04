Open Menu

DC Starts Monitoring Of Ramazan Negahban Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 08:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has started monitoring of Ramazan Negahban Package positively to ensure fair and transparent distribution process.

The DC visited Marzi Pura and Ghulam Muhammad Abad and inspected distribution records maintained by the field teams. He also interacted with the registered beneficiaries to verify delivery of Ramazan Negahban Package.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that under the directives of Punjab government, the pay orders of Ramazan Nigehban Package are being delivered directly to beneficiaries' homes.

He said that all received pay orders are delivered to the eligible families on the same day to avoid delays and ensure transparency.

He said that 468 teams are actively working in the field to complete distribution of the package efficiently and total 16786 pay orders have so far been delivered successfully to deserving individuals.

He asked the beneficiaries not to pay any money to the team members for pay order distribution rather they should report any irregularities immediately so that proper action could be taken against the responsible official involved in misappropriation or demanding illegal gratification.

