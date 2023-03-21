DC starts provision of free flour to unprivileged people

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Iqbal on Tuesday initiated the provision of free flour during the holy month of Ramzan to deserving citizens after online verification

ABOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Iqbal on Tuesday initiated the provision of free flour during the holy month of Ramzan to deserving citizens after online verification.

Under this programme, eligible citizens of district Abbottabad will be provided three bags of 10 kilograms each through designated dealers after verification.

On this occasion, District food Controller Shad Muhammad was also present and briefed about the provision of flour. He said that to know about the eligibility of individuals for free flour, citizens can check through MeraSitial mobile application or the given link.

In addition, citizens can also verify their identity card number by sending it to 8070, adding he said.

DC while speaking on the occasion said that the District administration is taking concrete steps for the provision of free wheat flour, and in this regard, all price control magistrates will examine the points in their areas and ensure timely resolution of people's issues.

Citizens are requested to inform us about their complaints and valuable opinions on the District Control Room: 09929310553 District Food Controller Abbottabad: 099293.

