UrduPoint.com

DC Stresses 100 Percent Coverage In Polio Immunization Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 08:42 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday stressed the need to ensure 100 per cent coverage during the on going anti-polio drive to vaccinate all children in order to protect them from the fatal disease.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner asked the health department to effectively run awareness campaigns to educate parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children during every nationwide polio immunization drive.

District Health Officer (DHO), Sukkur, Jamil Ahmed Mahar was directed to properly manage the immunization drives following the set strategy.

