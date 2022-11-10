UrduPoint.com

DC Stresses Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 07:28 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shahzad Thaheem on Thursday directed price control magistrates to expedite the process of raids and discourage profiteering.

He was chairing a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates and prices of different commodities, here at his office.

He directed officers to take strict action against the hoarders and profiteers involved in artificial inflation. The Deputy Commissioner stated that he would conduct meetings every month to monitor the progress of the price control magistrates.

