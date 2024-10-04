DC stresses all-out efforts to implement official rate lists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers.

The Price Magistrates should make all-out efforts to implement the official rate lists and ensure the rate lists of the essential items must be displayed on the shops, he instructed.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the profiteers,

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur said that the violation of the official rates would not be allowed.

He informed that the district administration had increased the number of the price magistrates which helped ensuring the implementation of the fixed prices of essential commodities.

The Sukkur district administration was striving to ensure provision of the essential commodities to the citizens at fixed rates, he added.