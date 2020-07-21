UrduPoint.com
DC Stresses Clean Environment To Control Dengue

Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Khairpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmed Ali Qureshi Tuesday stressed for clean and dry environment in the district in order to control dengue.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee which was held at the Darbar hall and attended by all local officials of the relevant departments.

He said it was the prime responsibility of the Health Department to initiate larvae sightings at all such hotspots, including potential mosquito breeding grounds, cemeteries, water ponds, tire shops, park and other places.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials of Municipal Corporation Khairpur not to allow accumulation of water in any public place and to ensure its immediate drainage. In areas where drainage of water is not possible, the Health Department Carry out larvae sighting activity with teams to prevent mosquitoes from breeding, he added.

