Open Menu

DC Stresses Collective Efforts To Eradicate Polio

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DC stresses collective efforts to eradicate polio

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bannu Abdul Hameed Khan has urged parents to get their children aged upto five years vaccinated against poliovirus during the current drive in the district.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a five day anti-polio drive across the district by administering anti-polio drops to children.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that polio was a crippling disease which would be eradicated from the area by making collective efforts for making the anti-polio drives successful.

In this regard, he called the parents to cooperate with district government and polio teams.

“ The anti-polio campaign can be made successful with the cooperation of the local people and parents by ensuring that each child aged upto five years is administered oral polio vaccine,” he added.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Bannu Polio Oral From Government

Recent Stories

Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi ..

Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video

38 minutes ago
 Potential movement could start anytime to focus Ad ..

Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza

44 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain a ..

Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats

52 minutes ago
 Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi' ..

Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extens ..

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension

3 hours ago
 Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise ..

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

2 days ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan