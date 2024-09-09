DC stresses collective efforts to eradicate polio

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bannu Abdul Hameed Khan has urged parents to get their children aged upto five years vaccinated against poliovirus during the current drive in the district.

He expressed these views while inaugurating a five day anti-polio drive across the district by administering anti-polio drops to children.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that polio was a crippling disease which would be eradicated from the area by making collective efforts for making the anti-polio drives successful.

In this regard, he called the parents to cooperate with district government and polio teams.

“ The anti-polio campaign can be made successful with the cooperation of the local people and parents by ensuring that each child aged upto five years is administered oral polio vaccine,” he added.

APP/slm