UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Stresses For Effective Coordination Amongst All Departments

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:51 PM

DC stresses for effective coordination amongst all departments

Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar on Monday has emphasised upon maintaining effective coordination amongst all departments with a view to speed up the pace of development schemes and projects

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar on Monday has emphasised upon maintaining effective coordination amongst all departments with a view to speed up the pace of development schemes and projects.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of the Finance and Planning & Development Departments at his office here.

He also emphasized the need for ensuring the monitoring of the schemes and the projects.

Earlier, the Director Planing and Development Qurban Hussain Kalwar gave a detailed briefing on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sukkur All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Railways upgrade 620 coaches from its own resource ..

1 minute ago

Three female school heads suspended over tree cutt ..

3 minutes ago

COMSATS-Afghanistan scientific cooperation ties st ..

3 minutes ago

SC issues notice to NAB in former DG Parks Liaqat ..

3 minutes ago

Int'l Day of Rural Women to be marked on Thursday

3 minutes ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Imposing Personal ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.