DC stresses for effective coordination amongst all departments

Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar on Monday has emphasised upon maintaining effective coordination amongst all departments with a view to speed up the pace of development schemes and projects

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar on Monday has emphasised upon maintaining effective coordination amongst all departments with a view to speed up the pace of development schemes and projects.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of the Finance and Planning & Development Departments at his office here.

He also emphasized the need for ensuring the monitoring of the schemes and the projects.

Earlier, the Director Planing and Development Qurban Hussain Kalwar gave a detailed briefing on the occasion.