MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Friday said that cleanliness system's overhauling was dire need to provide neat and clean environment to Multanites.

DC and chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Amir Karim Khan expressed these views while presiding over MWMC board of Directors (BoD) meeting here.

He said that the set targets would be achieved by providing machinery and manpower to company.

The company administration was assigned task to increase waste lifting ratio from urban areas and people would witness positive change soon.

He directed officials to launch cleanliness combing operation by targeting major roads and congested areas of the city as role model.

The work would be started as pilot project to get revenue against services by fixing one residential and commercial area as pilot project, under the directions of Punjab government.

He said that the welfare of company workers was top priority.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar giving briefing said that company was striving hard to clean the city despite limited resources.