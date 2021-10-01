UrduPoint.com

DC Stresses For Overhauling Of Cleanliness System's

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:50 PM

DC stresses for overhauling of cleanliness system's

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Friday said that cleanliness system's overhauling was dire need to provide neat and clean environment to Multanites.

DC and chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Amir Karim Khan expressed these views while presiding over MWMC board of Directors (BoD) meeting here.

He said that the set targets would be achieved by providing machinery and manpower to company.

The company administration was assigned task to increase waste lifting ratio from urban areas and people would witness positive change soon.

He directed officials to launch cleanliness combing operation by targeting major roads and congested areas of the city as role model.

The work would be started as pilot project to get revenue against services by fixing one residential and commercial area as pilot project, under the directions of Punjab government.

He said that the welfare of company workers was top priority.

Managing Director MWMC Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar giving briefing said that company was striving hard to clean the city despite limited resources.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Company From Top

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adr ..

Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adriatic Sea Defence and Aerospac ..

7 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start s ..

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start soon

39 minutes ago
 Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

52 minutes ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

1 hour ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

1 hour ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.