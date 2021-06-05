UrduPoint.com
DC Stresses For Planting Maximum Trees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 07:50 PM

DC stresses for planting maximum trees

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Saturday planted a tree at DC Complex to mark the World Environment Day

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull on Saturday planted a tree at DC Complex to mark the World Environment Day.

She said that providing clean environment to the people of district was her top priority. She urged the people to take part in the plantation campaign.

She laid stress on the importance of planting trees for keeping the environment neat and clean.

She further said that as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, cleanliness work under "khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par" programme was in full swing across the district which would provide a clean environment to the citizens.

The district administration was using all available resources for the success of this programme, which would not only arrest environmental pollution but also strengthen the process of making Kasur a model district, she added.

