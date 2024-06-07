DC stresses for timely completion of development projects

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo has directed the concerned officers on Friday to expedite the development work and ensure in time completion of the projects.

This he stated while presiding over a meeting to review the pace of development work, at his office here.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the pace of ongoing development schemes of the district in detail and got briefing from the officers concerned.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the concerned officers to get the development works completed within stipulated period so that the purpose of investment to facilitate common man could be achieved. He said that work on the development schemes in those districts was in progress at satisfactory pace.