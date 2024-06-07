Open Menu

DC Stresses For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DC stresses for timely completion of development projects

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo has directed the concerned officers on Friday to expedite the development work and ensure in time completion of the projects.

This he stated while presiding over a meeting to review the pace of development work, at his office here.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the pace of ongoing development schemes of the district in detail and got briefing from the officers concerned.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the concerned officers to get the development works completed within stipulated period so that the purpose of investment to facilitate common man could be achieved. He said that work on the development schemes in those districts was in progress at satisfactory pace.

Related Topics

Man Sukkur Progress From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

20 minutes ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

28 minutes ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

33 minutes ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

17 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

17 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

17 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan