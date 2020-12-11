UrduPoint.com
DC Stresses Health Officials To Run Awareness Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

DC stresses health officials to run awareness campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi Friday asked the health department to effectively run awareness campaigns to educate parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children during every national drive.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Hussain Abro has been directed to properly manage the immunization drives following the set strategy.

While presiding over a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner asked to ensure 100 percent coverage during the ongoing anti-polio drive to vaccinate all children to protect them from the crippling disease.

More Stories From Pakistan

