DC stresses Hunza people to take advantage of NPHP housing loan: DC

Deputy Commissioner Hunza, Fiaz Ahmed Wednesday stressed the people to take advantage of the low-interest housing loan scheme available under Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP).

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ):Deputy Commissioner Hunza, Fiaz Ahmed Wednesday stressed the people to take advantage of the low-interest housing loan scheme available under Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP).

Addressing the community notables in Aliabad, Hunza, he said the interest rate for 5 Marla and 10 Marla houses would be five percent and seven percent respectively.

The Tehsil office would provide the required documents in two days under its one window operation, he added.

DC also asked the bank representatives to simplify the process for the benefits of the local community.