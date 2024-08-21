DC Stresses Importance Of LRC:
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(Retd) Muhammad Waseem has emphasized the crucial role of the Land Record Center in safeguarding the property rights of the people.
During a visit to the Land Record Center Sargodha on Wednesday, he highlighted the government's commitment to transparency through computerization of land records, aiming to eliminate errors and prevent any injustice.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed the staff to further improve the quality of services to facilitate the public.
He also interacted with the visitors to gather feedback on the center's performance and staff behavior.
The Assistant Director of Land Records was directed to address people's issues on merit with a sense of responsibility.
Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the waiting area, ensuring adequate seating arrangements and clean drinking water for the visitors.
He stressed the need to expedite the process to avoid long queues at the counters.
