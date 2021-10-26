DC stresses inclusion of local people in job opportunities on priority basis

The Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Tuesday directed all Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to give priority to local people in employment and also consult with district administration in selection of areas for social welfare projects

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Tuesday directed all Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to give priority to local people in employment and also consult with district administration in selection of areas for social welfare projects.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the Secours Islamique France representatives of Social welfare organizations working in Sanghar district including World food programme funded NGO Secours Islamique France (SIF).

DC stressed the need for inclusion of local people in employment opportunities and his office was in contact with all institutions in this regard.

He said that various social welfare projects were being run under public-private partnership in the district and their progress was being strictly monitored.

DC asked NGOs to furnish their performance appraisal report to the district administration after 3 months.

He directed SIF to include the Names of other women in the programme along with beneficiaries registered in BISP and Ehsaas cash assistance programme.