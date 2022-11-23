UrduPoint.com

DC Stresses Maximum Facilities At Schools

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 07:32 PM

DC stresses maximum facilities at schools

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem directed the officials of the education department to ensure timely provision of facilities at all schools of the Saleh Putt taluka

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem directed the officials of the education department to ensure timely provision of facilities at all schools of the Saleh Putt taluka.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office on Wednesday.

The DC directed the officials of the education department to visit all the schools regularly and send a report to the district administration within fifteen days about the schools which were lacking facilities.

