DC stresses media to play role in highlighting public issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has said that district administration will extend full cooperation to Press Club Hyderabad and all media institutions to resolve public issues.

In a meeting with newly elected body of Hyderabad Press Club on Friday, the DC said media is an important source to identify peoples' problems and expressed hope that media will cooperate with district administration to address public issues.

On the occasion, newly elected body of Hyderabad Press Club and other working journalists assured their cooperation to district administration.

The President Hyderabad Press Club Abdullah Shaikh, Vice President Zafar Hakro, General Secretary Iqbal Mallah, Joint secretary Ashok Sharma, Mohammad Hussain Khan, Ali Hassan, Hameed u Rehman, Nasir Shaikh and others were present in meeting.