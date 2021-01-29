UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Stresses Media To Play Role In Highlighting Public Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

DC stresses media to play role in highlighting public issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has said that district administration will extend full cooperation to Press Club Hyderabad and all media institutions to resolve public issues.

In a meeting with newly elected body of Hyderabad Press Club on Friday, the DC said media is an important source to identify peoples' problems and expressed hope that media will cooperate with district administration to address public issues.

On the occasion, newly elected body of Hyderabad Press Club and other working journalists assured their cooperation to district administration.

The President Hyderabad Press Club Abdullah Shaikh, Vice President Zafar Hakro, General Secretary Iqbal Mallah, Joint secretary Ashok Sharma, Mohammad Hussain Khan, Ali Hassan, Hameed u Rehman, Nasir Shaikh and others were present in meeting.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Nasir Media All

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise ..

33 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

38 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

42 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

55 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

1 hour ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.