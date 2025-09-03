DC Stresses Modern Farming Practices To Boost Agricultural Output
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:42 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan on Wednesday visited the Model Farm Service Center Timergara and emphasized the importance of holding regular training and awareness sessions across all sub-divisions to introduce modern and climate-resilient farming practices.
He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), Gohar Ali. The DC directed officials to focus on the production of quality local seeds, educate farmers about cash and high-value crops, and make greater use of digital platforms to disseminate information on profitable cultivation methods, prevention of plant diseases, safe pesticide use, and departmental services.
Muhammad Arif Khan noted that farmers in Lower Dir must be provided with specialized guidance on crops best suited to the region’s climate in order to maximize yields and improve profitability.
He reaffirmed that the provincial government is committed to equipping farmers with knowledge, technology, and resources to ensure sustainable agriculture, economic growth, and food security in the province.
District Director Agriculture Sajjad Hussain and Agriculture Officer Sirajul Haq briefed the delegation on the services being offered to farmers, including access to modern agricultural machinery, training workshops, awareness sessions, and departmental support through various field formations.
They said that the facilities available at the center fully reflected the objectives of the government’s governance road-map.
Later, the DC inspected the machinery warehouse, storage facilities, and the olive processing unit.
