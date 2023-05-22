UrduPoint.com

DC Stresses Municipal Officers To Work With Team Spirit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 09:31 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Monday called upon the municipal officers to work with a team spirit and show maximum improvement in performance for the provision of municipal services.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office.

The DC also directed the officials of Public health to gear up cleanliness work and to keep the garbage vehicles fully operational.

He said that the availability of a clean and healthy environment bears immense significance for protection from several fatal diseases.

