DC stresses mutual cooperation among parents, polio workers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Amir Afaq Wednesday urged the polio teams and parents to cooperate with each other and ensure vaccination to children during every anti-polio campaign to purge out the district from the polio viru

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Amir Afaq Wednesday urged the polio teams and parents to cooperate with each other and ensure vaccination to children during every anti-polio campaign to purge out the district from the polio virus.

He was addressing the participants during a prize distribution ceremony held to create awareness among people and award lady health workers and supervisors with distinctive performance during anti-polio drives.

District Polio Coordinator, Dr Shehzad Iqbal, lady health supervisors and workers were present on the occasion.

The DC stressed upon the lady health workers and supervisors to work with dedication and national zeal to achieve 100 percent results in polio campaigns. He also issued necessary instructions to them for making the anti-polio campaigns successful and lauded their performance.