DC Stresses Plan To Attract Out Of School Children For Enrolment

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram has directed the authorities concerned of the Education Department to contact the parents of out of school children and convince them to enrol their children.

This he directed while presiding over a meeting on bringing the out of school children for enrollment under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s program Awami Agenda at his office on Monday.

The meeting beside others was also attended by the authorities concerned of the education department and other relevant institutions.

The meeting discussed in detail various matters to attract maximum children to schools for admissions and certain important decisions were taken in this regard.

Abdul Akram said that enlightening the new generation with the ornament of modern education is the need of the hour and for this purpose we have to use all the available resources. He declared that no nation without education can make progress adding that education is the only way to achieve the goal of prosperity.

