DC Stresses Plan To Attract Out Of School Children For Enrolment
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram has directed the authorities concerned of the Education Department to contact the parents of out of school children and convince them to enrol their children.
This he directed while presiding over a meeting on bringing the out of school children for enrollment under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s program Awami Agenda at his office on Monday.
The meeting beside others was also attended by the authorities concerned of the education department and other relevant institutions.
The meeting discussed in detail various matters to attract maximum children to schools for admissions and certain important decisions were taken in this regard.
Abdul Akram said that enlightening the new generation with the ornament of modern education is the need of the hour and for this purpose we have to use all the available resources. He declared that no nation without education can make progress adding that education is the only way to achieve the goal of prosperity.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man shot dead over old enmity in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
ETPB's Imran Janjua accused of fraud in multiple cases, FIA launches investigation1 minute ago
-
Green Pakistan turns country land of migratory birds11 minutes ago
-
Notorious robbers gang busted11 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi event held at Gomal University11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal arrives Quetta on 2-day visit21 minutes ago
-
KPTBB holds 3-day capacity building workshop for subject specialists21 minutes ago
-
CPO holds open court to address citizens’ complaints21 minutes ago
-
Governor for collective efforts to boost tourism in KP, GB21 minutes ago
-
Police seize drug, several arrested21 minutes ago
-
Governor KP congratulates Dr. Sadia Kamal on becoming PFUJ Workers' President51 minutes ago
-
SSP Traffic visits REC office for LG by-elections51 minutes ago