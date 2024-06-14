DC Stresses Provision Of Relief To Consumers On Eid-ul-Azha
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 06:59 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad, gave a free hand to the Price Control Magistrates on Friday to provide relief to the consumers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
He took this decision while chairing a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates.
During the meeting, the DC also hinted at writing a letter to their respective secretary reprimanding the Price Control Magistrates for their performance.
Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADC), Assistant Commissioners (ACs), and all other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.
