DC Stresses Public Awareness To Eradicate Polio
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa has emphasized the urgent need to raise public awareness about the importance of administering polio drops to all children under five during every campaign, in order to eliminate the crippling disease from Pakistan.
Chairing a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming anti-polio drive, the DC highlighted the critical role of public cooperation in ensuring the campaign's success. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousuf Cheena, Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Khizar Zahoor, CEO Health Dr. Fayaz Ahmed, and officials from the Health Department and other relevant agencies.
Officials informed the meeting that a four-day anti-polio campaign will be conducted from September 1 to 4 in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu districts, targeting 848,458 children under five years of age.
A total of 3,639 teams, including 3,472 mobile teams comprising around 8,059 personnel, will be deployed for the campaign.
The DC directed that special vaccination teams be stationed at all entry and exit points of the districts to ensure no child is missed, regardless of movement in or out of the area.
He also underscored the importance of leveraging social media platforms to amplify awareness and reach every household. To enhance community engagement, he urged that religious scholars and public figures be mobilized to deliver messages encouraging families to vaccinate their children.
“Participating in the anti-polio campaign is not just a civic duty, but an act of patriotism,” the DC stated.
Recent Stories
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day
Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..
12 dead, missing in northern China floods
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day
UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch9 seconds ago
-
Train accident: DC leads rescue, relief operation51 seconds ago
-
NDMA warns of intensified monsoon spells; says relief, restoration efforts underway53 seconds ago
-
DC stresses public awareness to eradicate polio58 seconds ago
-
Shafqat Shah grieves over demise of senior journalist1 minute ago
-
Social welfare initiatives reviewed11 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh to vaccinate over 848,000 children against polio11 minutes ago
-
Karate competition held11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against transporters for overcharging11 minutes ago
-
Saudi Vision 2030 opens new avenues for Pakistani halal food exports11 minutes ago
-
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch16 minutes ago
-
Registration for Dhee Rani program begins in Lodhran21 minutes ago