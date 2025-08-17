DC stresses public awareness to eradicate polio

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa has emphasized the urgent need to raise public awareness about the importance of administering polio drops to all children under five during every campaign, in order to eliminate the crippling disease from Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming anti-polio drive, the DC highlighted the critical role of public cooperation in ensuring the campaign's success. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousuf Cheena, Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Khizar Zahoor, CEO Health Dr. Fayaz Ahmed, and officials from the Health Department and other relevant agencies.

Officials informed the meeting that a four-day anti-polio campaign will be conducted from September 1 to 4 in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu districts, targeting 848,458 children under five years of age.

A total of 3,639 teams, including 3,472 mobile teams comprising around 8,059 personnel, will be deployed for the campaign.

The DC directed that special vaccination teams be stationed at all entry and exit points of the districts to ensure no child is missed, regardless of movement in or out of the area.

He also underscored the importance of leveraging social media platforms to amplify awareness and reach every household. To enhance community engagement, he urged that religious scholars and public figures be mobilized to deliver messages encouraging families to vaccinate their children.

“Participating in the anti-polio campaign is not just a civic duty, but an act of patriotism,” the DC stated.