Open Menu

DC Stresses Public Awareness To Eradicate Polio

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DC stresses public awareness to eradicate polio

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Usman Tahir Jappa has emphasized the urgent need to raise public awareness about the importance of administering polio drops to all children under five during every campaign, in order to eliminate the crippling disease from Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming anti-polio drive, the DC highlighted the critical role of public cooperation in ensuring the campaign's success. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousuf Cheena, Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Khizar Zahoor, CEO Health Dr. Fayaz Ahmed, and officials from the Health Department and other relevant agencies.

Officials informed the meeting that a four-day anti-polio campaign will be conducted from September 1 to 4 in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu districts, targeting 848,458 children under five years of age.

A total of 3,639 teams, including 3,472 mobile teams comprising around 8,059 personnel, will be deployed for the campaign.

The DC directed that special vaccination teams be stationed at all entry and exit points of the districts to ensure no child is missed, regardless of movement in or out of the area.

He also underscored the importance of leveraging social media platforms to amplify awareness and reach every household. To enhance community engagement, he urged that religious scholars and public figures be mobilized to deliver messages encouraging families to vaccinate their children.

“Participating in the anti-polio campaign is not just a civic duty, but an act of patriotism,” the DC stated.

Recent Stories

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

9 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

46 minutes ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

3 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

4 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welc ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomes over 4.3 million guests i ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium t ..

UAE offers exceptional summer with safe, premium tourism

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan