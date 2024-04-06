DC Stresses Shopkeepers To Sell Edible Commodities At Fixed Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja MB Dharejo has directed shopkeepers to sell edible commodities at government fixed rates to avoid action.
He expressed these views while visiting the vegetable and fruit market here on Saturday.
He issued a price list for the vegetable and fruit after monitoring an open auction of the commodities and said that no leniency would be shown towards those shopkeepers who were found involved in overcharging by violating the officially prescribed rates.
He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and asked the shopkeepers to display the price lists at their shops.
