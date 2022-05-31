DC stresses steps for reducing traffic congestion in Sukkur

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday has directed to initiate necessary steps for reducing traffic congestion in Sukkur city

The DC sought necessary recommendations from traffic police and other line departments for improving the traffic system in the Sukkur. He directed that a comprehensive planning should be devised to improve the traffic flow adding that hurdles and encroachments should be removed because they affect the smooth traffic flow.

He said that traffic flow should be improved through a coordinated system.

The flow of traffic at entry and exit points of Sukkur should be improved, he added.

He said that practical steps should be taken to improve the traffic flow at entry and exit points and effective implementation should be ensured so that the people could be facilitated, he added.

The line departments should fulfill their responsibilities and practical steps should be initiated instead of lip service. The line departments are responsible to come up to the emerging challenges of traffic through comprehensive planning, he added.

