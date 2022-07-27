DC stresses strict security arrangements during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Saifullah Abro on Wednesday directed the officers concerned to ensure strict security arrangements in the district during Muharram ul Haram in order to avert any untoward incident.

He was presiding over a meeting held at his office to review the arrangements for Muharram processions. The meeting was attended by Ulema, police officials, assistant commissioners (ACs) of the all eight talukas, municipal officers, health and other relevant officials.

The DC directed the municipal officers to make better cleanliness arrangements and give special attention to streetlights.

The Ulema also assured their full cooperation to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the DC visited the routes of processions. He directed the officials to take immediate steps for the removal of garbage from the main roads and especially from the routes of the processions.

He also directed the municipal officer (infrastructure) to cover the open manholes, and the anti-encroachment officer to immediately remove temporary encroachments.