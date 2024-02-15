DC Stresses To Devise Effective Micro Plan For Polio Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Deputy Commissioner Waqar Hassan Cheema has called upon the health officials to devise a comprehensive micro plan and data collection so that effective measures can be taken during the second polio immunization drive to be started on February 26 in the district
Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he directed the officials concerned to encourage polio teams to report accurate data so that data misreporting was discouraged.
“To stop virus spread and reduce immunity gaps, district health authority needed to focus on coverage of all children by reducing the percentage of missed children”.
Waqar further directed to remain vigilant, particularly in those areas where polio-virus was found during the last campaign.
He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in the elimination of the crippling disease from society.
“The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target can be achieved”.
Meanwhile, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem of District Health Authority told APP that as many as 4,199 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 10,15,262 children less than five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district.
He informed 243 Union Council Medical Officers and 858 area incharges would also participate in the drive. In addition, "361 fix centers will be set up to administer the drops".
Dr Nadim added that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams would also be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.
