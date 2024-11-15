DC Stresses To Enforce Official Price Lists In Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Friday chaired a meeting of the price control committee aimed at addressing inflationary pressures and enforcing official price lists across the district.
The meeting held at DC’s Office specifically focusing on the enforcement of government-fixed prices and ensuring relief for the public, highlighted strict measures to combat price inflation, particularly for essential items.
To enhance transparency and efficiency, he directed that price control magistrates must personally be present in the field for inspections.
He emphasized that no representatives would be acceptable, and every magistrate must personally issue fines for violations.
The deputy commissioner warned that any negligence or failure in duty would lead to strict punitive action against the responsible officials.
