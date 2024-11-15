Open Menu

DC Stresses To Enforce Official Price Lists In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 02:20 PM

DC stresses to enforce official price lists in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Friday chaired a meeting of the price control committee aimed at addressing inflationary pressures and enforcing official price lists across the district.

The meeting held at DC’s Office specifically focusing on the enforcement of government-fixed prices and ensuring relief for the public, highlighted strict measures to combat price inflation, particularly for essential items.

To enhance transparency and efficiency, he directed that price control magistrates must personally be present in the field for inspections.

He emphasized that no representatives would be acceptable, and every magistrate must personally issue fines for violations.

The deputy commissioner warned that any negligence or failure in duty would lead to strict punitive action against the responsible officials.

Related Topics

Sukkur Lead Price

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

2 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

14 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

14 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

14 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

15 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

14 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

15 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

15 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan