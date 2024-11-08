DC Stresses To Make Plantation In Graveyard
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Friday directed the authorities of the Forest Department and Revenue staff to make plantations in the graveyard.
Presiding over a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner said plants should be grown in the spaces between the graves, walls with installation of and entrance and exit gates should be constructed around the graveyards.
DC Fawad also directed the concerned officials for upgrading the place for funeral prayers and making spaces for more graves.
Recent Stories
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of Khizar Hayat Haraj6 minutes ago
-
Transforming trash into treasure: Islamabad Art Exhibition showcases sustainable design innovations6 minutes ago
-
SU hosts inter-departmental trilingual speech, milli naghma competitions to celebrate ‘Hamara Paki ..6 minutes ago
-
Iranian Deputy Defence Minister calls on Khawaja Muhamamd Asif6 minutes ago
-
Journalists plays role of eyes, ears in society: Barrister Arslan6 minutes ago
-
CS issues message on Iqbal Day16 minutes ago
-
Dengue alert: 9022 dengue cases reported in twin cities46 minutes ago
-
KSA desires to fulfill market demand with skilled workers of Pakistan: Farooq46 minutes ago
-
Dr Soomro lauds PCP services for people with disabilities46 minutes ago
-
Kundi says Bushra, Gandapur running parallel govts in KP46 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder in four May-9 riot cases46 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay tribute to national poet Iqbal at ceremony held at GPS No: 146 minutes ago