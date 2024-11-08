Open Menu

DC Stresses To Make Plantation In Graveyard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC stresses to make plantation in graveyard

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Friday directed the authorities of the Forest Department and Revenue staff to make plantations in the graveyard.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner said plants should be grown in the spaces between the graves, walls with installation of and entrance and exit gates should be constructed around the graveyards.

DC Fawad also directed the concerned officials for upgrading the place for funeral prayers and making spaces for more graves.

