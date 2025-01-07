Open Menu

DC Stresses To Make Plantations In Graveyards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM

DC stresses to make plantations in graveyards

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo on Tuesday directed the authorities of the Forest Department and Revenue staff to make plantations in the graveyards.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner said plants should be grown in the spaces between the graves, walls with installation of and entrance and exit gates should be constructed around the graveyards.

DC Dharejo also directed the concerned officials for upgrading the place for funeral prayers and making spaces for more graves.

Related Topics

Sukkur

Recent Stories

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storyt ..

Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip

11 minutes ago
 China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 ml ..

China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of imp ..

Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees

52 minutes ago
 Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per ..

Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit

1 hour ago
 UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan t ..

UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championshi ..

Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year

1 hour ago
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law

2 hours ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

3 hours ago
 realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterpr ..

Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise

3 hours ago
 European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

4 hours ago
 Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan