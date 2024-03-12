DC Stresses To Monitor Supply & Demand Of Flour & Other Commodities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Tuesday has directed the assistant commissioner to increase the number of counters as required in the Ramazan bazaars to avoid long queues of people.
During his visit to the Ramzan Bazar, set up by the district administration with collaboration of local traders.
The DC said the supply and demand of flour, sugar, ghee and counters should also be monitored especially.
Fawad said the district administration has initiated a crackdown on profiteers to ensure that essential items remain affordable for citizens during the holy month.
Across the district, the administration has commenced actions to curb unjust price hikes and ensure the availability of reasonably priced goods for the public.
He issued stern warnings to shopkeepers engaging in illegal profiteering. She emphasized the importance of adhering to officially prescribed rates and directed merchants to comply without compromise.
The district administration remains steadfast in its mission to alleviate the burden on residents, especially during religiously significant periods like Ramazan.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC vows to continue crackdown against profiteers20 minutes ago
-
DC orders inquiry into building collapse incident30 minutes ago
-
HMC restores treatment under Sehat card39 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat pays surprise visit to city circle police stations39 minutes ago
-
President Zardari decides not to draw his salary39 minutes ago
-
PHC grants transit bail to PTI Senator Shibli Faraz39 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to take strict action against those throwing garbage in Nullah Lai40 minutes ago
-
USC Multan Zone witnesses influx of subsidized goods for over 6.5 m families59 minutes ago
-
District Committee formed to monitor CM Special Initiatives:60 minutes ago
-
District administration inspects price monitoring desk at Gumbat Bazar60 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed1 hour ago
-
Preservation work on historical Rawat Fort underway1 hour ago