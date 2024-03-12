Open Menu

DC Stresses To Monitor Supply & Demand Of Flour & Other Commodities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 02:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad on Tuesday has directed the assistant commissioner to increase the number of counters as required in the Ramazan bazaars to avoid long queues of people.

During his visit to the Ramzan Bazar, set up by the district administration with collaboration of local traders.

The DC said the supply and demand of flour, sugar, ghee and counters should also be monitored especially.

Fawad said the district administration has initiated a crackdown on profiteers to ensure that essential items remain affordable for citizens during the holy month.

Across the district, the administration has commenced actions to curb unjust price hikes and ensure the availability of reasonably priced goods for the public.

He issued stern warnings to shopkeepers engaging in illegal profiteering. She emphasized the importance of adhering to officially prescribed rates and directed merchants to comply without compromise.

The district administration remains steadfast in its mission to alleviate the burden on residents, especially during religiously significant periods like Ramazan.

