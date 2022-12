DC stresses traders to ensure quality and price of edibles

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Thursday has emphasized upon all the traders to sell quality edibles at the prices fixed by District Price Control Committee. He said this while chairing a meeting which was attended by the representatives of the traders at his office here.

Prices of different edibles were negotiated and fixed during the meeting. The DC said that all the traders must display the price lists at prominent points in their shops and strictly adhere to it.

He said that any trader found selling edibles more than the fixed price will be dealt with as per the rules and heavy fine will be imposed.