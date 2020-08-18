DC stresses ulema cooperation for peace in Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali chaired the District Interfaith Harmony Committee meeting at his office on Tuesday and stressed ulema cooperation for maintaining peace during holy month of Muharram.

He appreciated the role of ulema and said that the district administration had made a comprehensive plan for security in the month of Muharram.

He said that members of the Interfaith Harmony Committee should keep an eye on suspects and immediately inform the administration and the police in case of watching any suspicious activity.

Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Bishop of Faisalabad Andaryas Rehmat and others assured their full cooperation for maintaining peace during Muharram.