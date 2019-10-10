DC stresses vocational training in Khanewal

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Caudhary Thursday urged students to acquire vocational education to meet contemporary challenges.

Addressing a ceremony at Government Technical Training Institute here, he said the conventional education was incomplete without professional and vocational training to succeed in any field of life.

Meanwhile, the DC directed the Health Department teams to make every effort to stop dengue spread in the district. While addressing the district emergency response committee meeting, he said awareness campaign should be continued through conducting seminars, rallies with the help of private organisations.