Open Menu

DC Suhbatpur Chairs Meeting For Provision Of Facilities To People In Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DC Suhbatpur chairs meeting for provision of facilities to people in Ramadan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suhbatpur Mir Miran Khan Baloch on Friday chaired a meeting to implement official price control of edible items to provide maximum facilities to people in the Holy month of Ramadan.

Assistant commissioners of Anjuman Tajran Urban Action Committee and utility stores and others participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Mir Miran Khan Baloch said that the traders community should play their vital role to cooperate with the administration to implement the price control of items and provide cheap food items to the people during the month of Ramadan.

He said that by serving the poor and needy people in this blessed month, we could have peace of mind and beautify our hereafter.

Legitimate profits should be earned, hoarding and high sellers would not be allowed, if anyone violates the government orders, the district administration will take action against them according to the law, he said.

He said that the price lists have also been set by the administration according to which traders would be able to sell food items saying that all the shopkeepers would be bound to display the list provided by the district administration in their shops.

He said that special attention should be paid to the cleaning process in the month of fasting.

Deputy Commissioner said that the month of fasting teaches us tolerance, love and peace adding that in this blessed month of Allah, only those who serve God's creation always face success and it is obligatory on all of us to respect this holy month.

Citizens are also responsible to fulfill their responsibilities by respecting this holy month wholeheartedly, he said.

Related Topics

Poor Price Anjuman God All Government Ramadan Love

Recent Stories

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Ze ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai

30 seconds ago
 Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Atta ..

Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah

34 minutes ago
 FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation ..

FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 TikTok ban in US is the issue?

TikTok ban in US is the issue?

45 minutes ago
 PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

4 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

4 hours ago
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

18 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan