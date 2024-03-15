DC Suhbatpur Chairs Meeting For Provision Of Facilities To People In Ramadan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suhbatpur Mir Miran Khan Baloch on Friday chaired a meeting to implement official price control of edible items to provide maximum facilities to people in the Holy month of Ramadan.
Assistant commissioners of Anjuman Tajran Urban Action Committee and utility stores and others participated in the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Suhbatpur Mir Miran Khan Baloch said that the traders community should play their vital role to cooperate with the administration to implement the price control of items and provide cheap food items to the people during the month of Ramadan.
He said that by serving the poor and needy people in this blessed month, we could have peace of mind and beautify our hereafter.
Legitimate profits should be earned, hoarding and high sellers would not be allowed, if anyone violates the government orders, the district administration will take action against them according to the law, he said.
He said that the price lists have also been set by the administration according to which traders would be able to sell food items saying that all the shopkeepers would be bound to display the list provided by the district administration in their shops.
He said that special attention should be paid to the cleaning process in the month of fasting.
Deputy Commissioner said that the month of fasting teaches us tolerance, love and peace adding that in this blessed month of Allah, only those who serve God's creation always face success and it is obligatory on all of us to respect this holy month.
Citizens are also responsible to fulfill their responsibilities by respecting this holy month wholeheartedly, he said.
