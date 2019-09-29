UrduPoint.com
DC Sukkur Advises Steps To Improve Dar-ul-Aman

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

DC Sukkur advises steps to improve Dar-ul-Aman

SUKKUR, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh visited Dar-ul-Aman Sukkur on Sunday where the resident women complained about low gas pressure and some other problems.

The deputy commissioner directed the Dar-ul-Aman administration to contact with the Zonal Manager SSGC to ensure smooth gas supply so that the women do not face any difficulty while cooking food.

To establish a medical camp twice a month at Dar-ul-Aman, the DC directed the administration to write to the Medical Superintendent of the Civil Hospital, as child specialists and other specialist doctors may be sent to Dar-ul-Aman for the provision of necessary treatment to women and their children.

The DC also directed the Social Welfare Officers to engage children in sports activities, and that orchard of Dar-ul-Aman should also be improved.

He asked the Assistant Commissioner Sukkur for ensuring better security arrangements at Dar-ul-Aman. He also called for setting up a trust, consisted of well wishers, which may work towards the betterment of Dar-ul-Aman.

The DC also directed that religious education and skills training should be provided to the women of Dar-ul-Aman.

