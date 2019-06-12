DC Sukkur assures business community to resolve their problems

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh has assured the local business community that he will resolve their problems on a priority basis.

A delegation of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Deen Muhammad on Wednesday visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner and congratulated him on being re-appointed as DC Sukkur.

Speaking to the delegation, Deputy Commissioner assured that he would play a vital role in resolving the key issues of the local business community so that they could be facilitated in promoting business activities.

He said that he was fully aware of the major issues of traders and industrialists.

The DC further said that his doors were opened to the business community and reiterated that the district administration would provide full cooperation in resolving their problems.

He further said that the business community has been cooperating withthe district administration in many initiatives and would continue to cooperate in the future as well.