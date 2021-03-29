UrduPoint.com
DC Sukkur Assures To Redressal Traffic Problems

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:59 PM

DC Sukkur assures to redressal traffic problems

:A delegation of Motor Auto parts Association Sukkur on Monday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur at DC office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of Motor Auto parts Association Sukkur on Monday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur at DC office.

The delegation discussed various matters of mutual interest and apprised the DC Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar about the problems arising due to traffic jams, encroachment and illegal road cuts.

They said that due to violation of traffic rules not only commuters were suffering but the economic activities in the city were hampered.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the delegation for redressal of traffic problems and said that the authorities concerned would be asked to evolve an effective traffic management system and they would be made bound for strict implementation of traffic laws.

