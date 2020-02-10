UrduPoint.com
DC Sukkur Chairs A Meeting Of Education Committee

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has said that teachers are nation builders, they play major role in nation building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar has said that teachers are nation builders, they play major role in nation building.

The DC was chairing an education committee meeting, to review performance of teachers , at his office here on Monday.

Rana Adil Taswar directed the director education to issue a show cause notice to teachers who were found absent during inspection of the schools and take punitive action against them if could not justify their absence.

Director education Sukkur, Abdul Aziz Hakro DO Primary, ADEOs and others attended the meeting.

