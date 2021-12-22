UrduPoint.com

DC Sukkur Chairs Meeting On Quality Edibles At Fixed Price

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:40 PM

DC Sukkur chairs meeting on quality edibles at fixed price

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Wednesday emphasized upon all the traders to sell quality edibles at the prices fixed by District Price Control Committee

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Wednesday emphasized upon all the traders to sell quality edibles at the prices fixed by District Price Control Committee.

He said this while chairing a meeting which was attended by the representatives of the traders at his office.

During the meeting prices of different edibles were fixed. The DC said that all the traders must display the price lists at prominent points in their shops and strictly adhere to it.

