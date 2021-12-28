DC Sukkur chairs meeting on selling quality edibles

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday emphasized traders to sell quality edibles at the prices fixed by District Price Control Committee

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday emphasized traders to sell quality edibles at the prices fixed by District Price Control Committee.

He said this while chairing a meeting which was attended by the representatives of the traders at his office here.

During the meeting prices of different edibles were fixed.

The DC said that all the traders must display the price lists at prominent points in their shops and strictly adhere to it.

He said that any trader found selling any edible dearer than the fixed price will be dealt with as per the rules and heavy fine will be imposed.