UrduPoint.com

DC Sukkur Chairs Meeting On Selling Quality Edibles

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:47 PM

DC Sukkur chairs meeting on selling quality edibles

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday emphasized traders to sell quality edibles at the prices fixed by District Price Control Committee

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday emphasized traders to sell quality edibles at the prices fixed by District Price Control Committee.

He said this while chairing a meeting which was attended by the representatives of the traders at his office here.

During the meeting prices of different edibles were fixed.

The DC said that all the traders must display the price lists at prominent points in their shops and strictly adhere to it.

He said that any trader found selling any edible dearer than the fixed price will be dealt with as per the rules and heavy fine will be imposed.

Related Topics

Fine Sukkur Price All

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 191 other ..

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 191 others

2 minutes ago
 166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

166 shopkeepers held for overcharging in Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2 ..

Baltic Pipe Gas Pipeline to Go Online in Fall of 2022 - Polish Official

3 minutes ago
 Agriculture Dept seeks applications from farmers f ..

Agriculture Dept seeks applications from farmers for appearing in contest on bum ..

3 minutes ago
 9 Asian countries see benefits in BRI, laud China' ..

9 Asian countries see benefits in BRI, laud China's 'vaccine humanitarianism'

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron ..

Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.