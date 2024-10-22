DC Sukkur Chairs Meeting To Review Anti-Polio Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo here on Tuesday chaired a review meeting to assess the performance of the previous five-day anti-Polio campaign.
During the meeting, DHO Sukkur provided a detailed briefing on various aspects of the campaign and highlighted the issues and successes encountered. It was reported that the polio teams went door-to-door over the five-day campaign to administer polio drops to children, alongside conducting awareness campaigns against polio in various areas.
Deputy Commissioner Sukkur praised the efforts of the teams involved in the campaign, stating that the anti-polio initiative is a national duty and all departments must exert their utmost efforts to ensure its success.
He directed the Health Department to resolve the issues faced during the previous campaign on a permanent basis and to enhance the training of teams for future campaigns, so that access to the polio vaccine can be ensured for every child.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the success of the anti-polio campaign is not only reliant on the hard work of the teams but also requires the cooperation of the public. He appealed to parents to fully support the polio teams and to ensure their children receive the polio drops, in order to achieve the national goal of eradicating polio.
