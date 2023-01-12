UrduPoint.com

DC Sukkur Checks Availability Of Flour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 08:45 PM

DC Sukkur checks availability of flour

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur on Thursday said that there was no shortage of wheat flour in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur on Thursday said that there was no shortage of wheat flour in the district.

During his visit to the flour wheat sales points here, he said that 'atta' (flour) at Rs95/kg in the market, subsidised flour at Rs 65 per kg were available as per notified rates.

Earlier, he checked the records of the sale of flour and talked with people about the availability of flour.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Sale Sukkur Market Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

35 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 Bahrain donkey races draw crowds and condemnation

Bahrain donkey races draw crowds and condemnation

4 minutes ago
 First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs ..

First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs

15 minutes ago
 Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminal ..

Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminals in katcha area

15 minutes ago
 Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.