DC Sukkur checks availability of flour

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur on Thursday said that there was no shortage of wheat flour in the district.

During his visit to the flour wheat sales points here, he said that 'atta' (flour) at Rs95/kg in the market, subsidised flour at Rs 65 per kg were available as per notified rates.

Earlier, he checked the records of the sale of flour and talked with people about the availability of flour.