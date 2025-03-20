DC Sukkur directs arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A high-level meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. Muhammad Baqir Raja Dharejo on Thursday held to review arrangements for Youm-e-Ali.

The meeting focused on implementing a contingency plan for security, ensuring cleanliness, and providing medical facilities.

Dr Dharejo directed the health department and PPHI officials to ensure the presence of ambulances and establish medical camps along the procession routes.

He also instructed the municipal and public health authorities to ensure cleanliness and fumigation of the routes.

The deputy commissioner emphasized the importance of coordination between different departments and agencies to ensure smooth arrangements for the event.

He also appealed to the public to contact the control room established at the deputy commissioner's office in case of any complaints or issues.

The meeting was attended by scholars, police, Rangers, revenue officers, SEPCO, Sui Gas, the health department, PPHI, and Solid Waste Management officials.