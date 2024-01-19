DC Sukkur directs to intensify crackdown against profiteers, hoarders

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday directed to intensify the crackdown against profi­teers and hoarders across the district.

Chairing a meet­ing at his office, he said that profiteers and hoarders should be dealt with iron hand un­der the law.

The DC also reviewed the prices and availability of food items in the district and directed for mobilizing Price Control Magistrates in the field to ensure the availability of es­sential items at fixed rates.

He said that price lists should be prominently dis­played on all shops in mar­kets and bazaars.

The DC said that in order to stabilize the prices of vegetables and fruits, the Assistant Commissioners should visit vegetable mar­kets regularly.