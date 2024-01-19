DC Sukkur Directs To Intensify Crackdown Against Profiteers, Hoarders
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday directed to intensify the crackdown against profiteers and hoarders across the district.
Chairing a meeting at his office, he said that profiteers and hoarders should be dealt with iron hand under the law.
The DC also reviewed the prices and availability of food items in the district and directed for mobilizing Price Control Magistrates in the field to ensure the availability of essential items at fixed rates.
He said that price lists should be prominently displayed on all shops in markets and bazaars.
The DC said that in order to stabilize the prices of vegetables and fruits, the Assistant Commissioners should visit vegetable markets regularly.
