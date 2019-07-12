UrduPoint.com
DC Sukkur Expresses Grief Over PCS' President Javed Memon

Fri 12th July 2019

DC Sukkur expresses grief over PCS' President Javed Memon

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Friday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of President of Press Club Sukkur (PCS), Javed Memon, who passed away a few days ago

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Friday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of President of Press Club Sukkur (PCS), Javed Memon, who passed away a few days ago.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

