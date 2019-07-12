DC Sukkur expresses grief over PCS' President Javed Memon

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Friday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of President of Press Club Sukkur (PCS), Javed Memon, who passed away a few days ago

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.