DC Sukkur for complete coverage during anti polio drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday has asked the health department to effectively run awareness campaigns for anti-polio drops during national drive.

District Health Officer, Sukkur, Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar has been directed to properly manage the immunization drives following the set strategy.

He said during the campaign the parents must be educated regarding the importance of Polio immunization for their kids.

While reviewing arrangements, the Deputy Commissioner asked to ensure 100 per cent coverage during the ongoing anti-polio drive to vaccinate all children to protect them from the crippling disease.