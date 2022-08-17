UrduPoint.com

DC Sukkur For Ensuring Drainage Of Rainwater

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 06:43 PM

DC Sukkur for ensuring drainage of rainwater

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Wednesday directed the officials and officers of Revenue and Municipal Authority to ensure the drainage of rainwater in the city by using all available resources

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed on Wednesday directed the officials and officers of Revenue and Municipal Authority to ensure the drainage of rainwater in the city by using all available resources.

He also asked the officers concerned to visit their respective areas as soon as the rain stops to assess post-rain situation and operationalise all the pumping stations on generators and Wapda electricity line simultaneously.

He warned that any kind of carelessness should be avoided otherwise action would be taken against the responsible officials. He directed the officers of SEPCO to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity in the district.

Related Topics

Electricity Visit Sukkur All Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in ..

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Miners toil for coal beneath the battle for east U ..

Miners toil for coal beneath the battle for east Ukraine

45 seconds ago
 Two bike lifters arrested; four stolen motorcycles ..

Two bike lifters arrested; four stolen motorcycles recovered

47 seconds ago
 Nine gamblers arrested,Rs 43,500 stake money recov ..

Nine gamblers arrested,Rs 43,500 stake money recovered

48 seconds ago
 Blood donation drive for thalassemia patients star ..

Blood donation drive for thalassemia patients starts; MPA donates blood

51 seconds ago
 Prohibited Funding Case: Imran Khan refuses to pro ..

Prohibited Funding Case: Imran Khan refuses to provide details to FIA

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.