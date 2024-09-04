Open Menu

DC Sukkur For Stern Action Against Milk Adulteration

September 04, 2024

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Raja MB Dharejo on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to take action against those involved in milk adulteration.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the pricing, quality, and availability of milk in accordance with official rates in the district. The meeting was attended by officials of the food department, Agricultural and Revenue and representatives from the dairy association.

The DC said that regular inspections should be carried out by the officials concerned to ensure that the citizens received milk of standard quality at reasonable prices.

He also directed that the milk vehicles entering the district should be examined in the laboratory and case of any adulteration, the milk should be discarded and legal action should be taken against the violators.

The meeting also discussed maintaining milk prices according to the official rate list and ensuring its quality.

The food department’s officials assured their compliance with these instructions.

