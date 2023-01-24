UrduPoint.com

DC Sukkur Inspects Flour Mills

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 08:34 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shehzad Thaheem along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner and the District food Controller on Tuesday inspected various flour mills and checked stocks available with various flour dealers to ensure maximum relief to the people.

He directed the magistrates and the Food Department to take strict legal action in case of any irregularity in supply of the subsidized wheat flour by the mills.

To ensure the official prices of flour, records of various flour dealers were inspected and legal action was taken against the flour dealers involved in irregularities.

